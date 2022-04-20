Celebration Honors Twin Oaks Technology Anniversary

A Union City technology company was honored for their ten years of nationwide service on Tuesday.

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce sponsored an event at Twin Oaks Technology, which included and introduction of staff members and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Twin Oaks provides technology needs, such as software, web site design, networking and hardware.

Company CEO Mark Bondurant told Thunderbolt News about the anniversary and new company location.(AUDIO)

Bondurant explained the growth seen by the company during the ten year period.(AUDIO)

The company CEO credited his staff of about 20 employees for the success here in Northwest Tennessee.(AUDIO)

A photo of the ribbon cutting ceremony has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.