A 40th year celebration was held in Martin on Sunday afternoon, September 29th, for Thunderbolt Broadcasting’s Cindy Prince.

Co-workers, friends and family members gathered at The Hearth to honor Ms. Prince for her years of service at WCMT in Martin.

A Resolution in honor of Ms. Prince was read by Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, with Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle reading a biography of Ms. Prince’s career with the radio station.