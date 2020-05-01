Thursday was a special day in the city of Fulton, as school officials, and community members, came together to honor Senior students.

School Superintendent DeAnna Miller told Thunderbolt News about the day.

Ms. Miller said the 20 honored Seniors will now take part in graduation ceremonies in a virtual format.

Ms. Miller said the school system is working with both the Fulton Health Department and Purchase Area Health Department for the graduation plans, which will be broadcast online on the evening of May 29th at 7:00.