Union City police are investigating the break-in and theft of three cell phones from a West Reelfoot Avenue business.

Reports said Union City officers, and Obion County Sheriff’s deputies, arrived at Metro PCS, on 1700 West Reelfoot Avenue, were a large rock had been thrown thru a glass door.

After officers cleared the building of possible burglars, three Iphone cell phones were missing from a table, with a total value of approximately $2,500.

The stores district manager and owner were notified and were going to check the store security cameras.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or the CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.