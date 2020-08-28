The U.S. Census Bureau is warning area residents about scammers who may pose as census takers to get your personal information to commit identity theft and other frauds.

The Federal Trade Commission says it’s received complaints of some people posing as Census workers and asking for personal and financial information.

Consumer Education Specialist Colleen Tressler says Census takers must show a photo ID with the U.S. Department of Commerce seal and an expiration date, and if you ask, the census taker will give you a supervisor’s contact information or the regional census center phone number for verification.

The Census Bureau will never ask for your full Social Security number, bank account or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.

The 2020 Census will not ask citizenship status.