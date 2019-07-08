Leaders from four area states will gather together this morning to sign an agreement promoting economic development.

The Mississippi & Ohio River Confluence Economic Alliance will hold the signing ceremony today at 11:00, at the Fort Jefferson Cross Welcome Center in Wickliffe, Kentucky.

Those participating in the historic event will include officials from Obion County, the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard, the Missouri counties of Charleston and East Prairie, and the Illinois county of Alexander.

The purpose of the working agreement is to promote the four states that border the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, which are a main artery of trade distribution in the United States.

The plan calls for leaders in the four states to partner cooperatively on marketing and branding for economic growth, along with the worldwide promotion of the region’s strong economic assets.