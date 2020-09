Ceremonies were held on the campus of UT-Martin on Friday morning for the Latimer Engineering and Science Building on campus.

Bill Latimer, of Union City, donated $6.5 million dollars to make the $65 million dollar project possible.

Construction at the site is already ongoing, with plans for completion set for the Fall of 2022.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)