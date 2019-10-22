Ceremonies took place in Union City on Tuesday, for the new Excel Boats Company.

The event was held at the former Vanity Fair shopping center, on Sherwood Drive, which will now house the boat manufacturer.

Company officials, along with Union City Mayor Terry Hailey, and Obion County Economic Development officials Art Sparks and Lindsay Frilling, took part in the ceremony.

Plans now call for plant construction to be completed in March, with manufacturing to begin in the second quarter of next year.