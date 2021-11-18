Ceremony Held for Levee Project in Fulton County

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for an almost $8-million dollar levee project in Fulton County on Wednesday.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District Colonel Zachary Miller, along with local farmers and elected officials, took part in the ceremony just west of Hickman.

A levee relief well project was approved by Congress, to help reduce safety for life and property in Fulton County, along with Obion and Lake County.

During the event, Colonel Miller explained the significance of the project for this section of Mississippi River.(AUDIO)

The program will include the installation of 79 pressure relief wells and subsurface piping, along with new and enlarged drainage ditches and culverts.

Work is expected to be concluded in about one year.