Ceremony Held to Honor Achievement Award Winning Obion County Farm Family

A ceremony was held this week in Obion County for Derek and Micayla Giffin.

The event at H&R Agri-Power was to honor the Giffin’s for their runner-up finish in the American Young Farmer and Ranchers competition.

During the event, Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry gave his thanks to the local farm family.(AUDIO)

For their national Achievement Award, the Giffin’s were presented a $25,000 credit toward the purchase of new Case IH equipment.

Photos from the ceremony have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.