A ceremony was held in Fulton on Tuesday to celebrate the renaming of the Fulton County Industrial Park.

Business and government leaders from Fulton County and Hickman County joined at the Pontotoc Building, where the new logo and name “Enterprise Park Fulton” was announced.

Fulton-Hickman County Economic Development Director Mark Welch told those in attendance about funding for the existing industrial park.

Welch said plans call for the Fulton site to encompass 170 acres, with marketing plans to include Clinton and Hickman as well.