Chad Parker Elected New Sheriff in Fulton County

Voters in Fulton County have elected a new Sheriff.

Following early voting, and Tuesday’s May Primary votes, longtime law enforcement officer Chad Parker defeated current Sheriff Derek Goodson.

Parker, of Hickman, won 388-to-268 by taking four of five precincts, along with early voting ballots.

He currently serves as the Fulton County School Resource Officer, and is retired from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

During his career, he has also served as a city police officer in Hickman, Fulton and Mayfield.

Fulton County voters also elected a new Coroner, with Timothy Darren Hulin defeating Martha Newton 332-296.

In County Magistrate races, incumbent Jim Paitsel retained his District 1 seat with a 70-to-49 vote win over Billy “Bubba” Nelms.

In the District 4 race, former Coroner Matt Moss is the new Magistrate with a 106-to-61 win over Betty Abernathy.

And in the District 4 race for Constable, Jay Black defeated Christopher Edmainston 20-to-18.

Just over 15-percent of the county’s 5,500 voters cast a ballot for the May Primary.