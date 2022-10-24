Chance of Rain Could Bring Severe Thunderstorms

The Ken-Tenn area could be in store for a possible severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Due to an approaching cold front, the National Weather Service has placed the entire area in a “slight risk” category for severe weather.

Current models indicate the passage of the system to be around noon on Tuesday, with the greatest threat being possible damaging winds.

Forecasts also indicate rainfall amounts between three-quarters to one inch.

The passage of the system will also include a drop in daytime temperatures back into the 60’s, with overnight lows back down in the 40’s.