Local Chancery and Circuit Court offices will be closed Tuesday.

Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew says the closure is for deputy clerks to attend a one-day conference in Jackson on Tuesday and that offices will resume business Wednesday morning at 8:00.

The Obion County Chancery and Circuit Court offices will also be closed Tuesday.

All other offices at both the Weakley and Obion County Courthouses will be open.