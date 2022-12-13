December 13, 2022
Chances of Local White Christmas Appear to be Slim to None

The use of a snow sled for Christmas in the local area appears to be out of the question, according to the National Weather Service.

Current Weather Service predictions for a White Christmas, shows most all of Tennessee and Kentucky with the same chance as Florida.

The latest released White Christmas map gives Tennessee and Kentucky a zero-to-ten percent chance of the frozen precipitation for the holiday.

A photo of the National Weather Service map has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

