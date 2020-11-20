An annual holiday event by law enforcement officers in Obion County will not take place in the community this year.

“Pack the Patrol Car” was created by the partnership of the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, to collect food and toys for the needy at Christmas.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said the decision to cancel was made for safety precautions.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said items collected by drop-offs in the police cars will be delivered to help Chimes for Charity.