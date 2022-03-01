Change in Tennessee Hunting and Fishing License Begins Today

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced hunting and fishing licenses, and permits, will now be valid for one year from the date of purchase.

Previously, all yearly Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses expired on the last day of February.

With the old license and permits now expired as of Monday, new license are now needed for all Tennessee hunters and fishermen.

License can be purchased online, or at one of 474 license agents located across the state.

One-hundred percent of hunting and fishing license fees go to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee.