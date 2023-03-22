Changes for Spring Turkey Season in Tennessee

Tennessee turkey hunters will find several changes in store for this Spring season.

The changes were made by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to benefit the state’s wild turkey population.

The Spring turkey season will now open on Saturday, April 15th, two weeks later than in previous years.

The bag limit has also been reduced from three birds to two birds, and only one bird can be a juvenile or jake.

After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Commission voted to delay the statewide turkey season to improve reproduction and nesting success.

This will also be the fourth Spring turkey season to “Tag Before You Drag”, where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving.