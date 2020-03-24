South Fulton City Manager Johnny Bacon has announced some changes in operations at the Municipal Building.

Until further notice, Bacon said the drive-thru window will be closed, and the drop-box will be available for citizens use.

Staff will be on hand at City Hall from 8:00 until 4:00 for customers to call.

The Public Works Department will have someone on call, and will respond to issues as they occur.

Additional employees will be available for assistance

The City Manager said there will be no cutoffs during this time of limited operations, but customers are encouraged to pay their bills to keep their accounts current.