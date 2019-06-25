Adjustments have been made for the August handheld duck blind drawings in Tennessee.

At the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s May meeting, board members requested Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency staff to review the handheld duck blind drawing process.

Members say they are looking for consistency and ways to reduce the likelihood of buying or selling of blind sites.

At the August 3rd blind drawings, a two stage process will now be used.

Parties will be formed after the first drawing, and the second drawing will be for blind locations for those selected in the first drawing.