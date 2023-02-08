Charger football standout Quincy Hamilton officially signs with Skyhawks

Westview football standout Quincy Hamilton officially signed yesterday to continue his football career with the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Hamilton, who was a playmaker for the Chargers on both offense and defense, will play defensive back for the Skyhawks.

During his signing yesterday at Westview, Hamilton told Thunderbolt Radio Sports about the special day.

(AUDIO)

He also told us what he brings to the Skyhawk squad.

(AUDIO)

Hamilton helped the Chargers to the Class 2A State Championship in 2021 and finished his high school career with 292 total tackles, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions, and 28 pass breakups.

He’s among 24 signees to the UT Martin 2023 Signing Day class.