Charger Foundation, City of Martin, and community bring Pep and Picnic to park

(submitted by Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell)

Families, friends, and community supporters came out on a hot summer night to support Charger fall sports and fundraise for school supplies at the Pep and Picnic in Martin’s Virginia Weldon Park on Thursday evening.

While members of the Charger Foundation accepted donations to reach their $15,000 goal and cover the purchase of school supplies for Martin schools, the City of Martin provided free hamburgers and hot dogs. Martin Middle School and Westview Booster Clubs sold spirit wear and memberships. The Blue Swing sold shaved ice with a portion of the sales going towards the school supply initiative.

To fulfill the “pep” element of the evening, Westview coaches introduced their football, volleyball, cheer, girls’ soccer, cross country, and golf teams.

Elizabeth Pritchett, chair of the Charger Foundation, expressed thanks to all involved including E.W. James & Sons Supermarkets for donating water.

“We have several goals for the event,” Pritchett explained. “We want to celebrate Charger pride with the community, to give coaches a chance to introduce their teams, and to raise money.”

The funds collected will go towards the anticipated $15,000 needed to purchase all school supplies for kindergarten through 5th grade and paper and pencils for grades 6th – 12th. Due to middle and high school students now having school-issued laptops, the supply lists for older students have grown shorter.

Last year the Foundation covered school supplies and distributed more than $20,000 in teacher mini-grants, scholarships for graduating seniors to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin, professional development for teachers, and special projects, Pritchett said.

“We are asking community support of this initiative so that we can continue to cover other needs in the future,” noted Pritchett, adding that raising funds allows for the purchase of supplies in bulk which translates into cost savings.

Prior to the event, at least two churches – Martin Church of Christ and First Baptist Church – had already committed to help reach the goal.

Helping to organize and oversee the event were Foundation board members, Jennifer Hays and Kara Snider. Working alongside Pritchett were Amy Belew, vice chair; Tommy Legins, treasurer; Lauren Sims, secretary; and Brian Smith, fundraising chair. Pritchett said that currently, the Charger Foundation includes 17 members.

But with four Martin schools, she quickly added, “Even though there are 17 members on the board, we really want to communicate that it truly takes a community to support our schools.”