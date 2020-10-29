The Charger Foundation received $62,000 from the Tennessee Department of Human Services to fund a wide variety of pandemic needs across the state.

These funds will be used to purchase resources including distance learning devices, hardware, and educational software for all Martin schools.

Funds will also be used to purchase resources that will benefit both in-person and distance learning: a book vending machine, a digital laser cutter, VersaTiles set, and a USB Microscope.

“We were looking for additional ways to support all Martin-area students,” said Charger Foundation Chairman, Elizabeth Pritchett. “We started the year by supplying all school supplies for our students, but we knew that wasn’t where the support could end.”