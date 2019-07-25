The City of Martin, Westview High School Booster Club, and the Charger Foundation are sponsoring a pep rally for the community tonight at Virginia Weldon Park.

The inaugural Charger Pep and Pack event is not only a pep rally to boost Charger spirit, but also a chance to donate back-to-school supplies for students in need.

Charger Foundation Chairman Elizabeth Pritchett tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Residents will hear from Westview High School fall sports coaches and meet new Chargers football coach Matt McConnell, as well as athletes and cheerleaders, and purchase Westview Booster Club spirit gear.

The City of Martin will be giving away free hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

The Charger Pep and Pack is tonight at 7:00 at Virginia Weldon Park in downtown Martin.