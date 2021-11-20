Chargers Advance to State Semifinals

For the first time in twenty years the Westview Chargers have advanced to the state football semifinals and will play Riverside High School in Parsons next Friday night.

Westview shut out M.A.H.S. 16-0 to advance to the semifinals, while Riverside eased past Forrest High School 15-10.

Meanwhile, McKenzie defeated the defending Class-A state champs Fayetteville 14-8 to advance to the semifinals. McKenzie will host the defending Class-2A state champions Trenton Peabody, who won 40-18 over the Lake County Falcons.

In 3A, Dyersburg defeated Covington 21-20. The Trojans will play on the road against East Nashville.

In 4A, Haywood County defeated South Gibson 35-28 and will now travel to face Tullahoma in the semifinals next Friday.

Henry County defeated Springfield 23-0. They’ll play at home against Page.

In Kentucky, the Mayfield Cardinals defeated Green County 48-6. Mayfield will travel to Beachwood in the 2A semifinals.

And Paducah Tilghman will travel to Glasgow in the 3A bracket.