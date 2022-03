Westview High School is hosting a Gold Ball Celebration today at 2 in the high school gymnasium in honor of Westview girl’s state championship. The Lady Chargers defeated York Institute 47 to 37 to claim their second basketball championship. WCMT Talk and News 1410 and 100.5 will have a broadcast at 2 PM for those who cannot attend today. (Pictured below: Coach Haskins recieves plaque, Coach Haskins with his son Collin.)