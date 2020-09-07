The Westview Chargers defeated McNairy Central 35-13 Friday night to improve to (3-0) on the season and (1-0) in Region 7-3A play.
On Saturday morning’s Coaches Corner, Chargers Coach Jarod Neal gave a recap of Friday night.
Coach Neal complimented the Westview defense and a play made by Javion Goins.
Coach Neal gave an updated on injured sophomore lineman Mason Johns.
Coach Neal gave some insight on Westview’s next opponent – Obion Central.
Westview will close out its’ four-game opening road swing at Obion Central Friday night at 7:00. Airtime on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 6:30.