The Westview Chargers improved to (3-0) on opening night of Region play with a 57-49 win over McNairy Central.

Chargers Coach Dan Scates spoke on WCMT’s Coaches’ Corner Saturday morning to take us through the game:

Westview led by as much as 17 Friday night, but Mcnairy was able to keep it a game until the final whistle.

Coach Scates also posted his stats from Friday’s game on Facebook. Ty Simpson was 23/36 for 433 yards passing, and also ran the ball 10 times for 83 yards; four TD’s overall. Marquis Taylor ran the ball 17 times for 79 yards and two scores. Garrett Byrd had nine receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Marquez Taylor led the Chargers defensively with nine tackles, including two sacks and three tackles for loss. Quincy Hamilton also had six tackles with an interception.

The Chargers are now undefeated, and have their sights set on the Rebels from Obion Central this Friday. Coach Scates went on to say how enjoyable these wins have been so far this season, and also spoke a word on Westview’s homecoming game against the Rebels.

The Westview Chargers and Obion County Central Rebels will kick off from UTM’s Hardy Graham Stadium, in Westview’s last game of the Chargers’ four-game opening home-stand, Friday night at 7:30. Broadcast on Country 104.9 KYTN will begin at 7:00.