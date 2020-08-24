The Westview Chargers began their season with a win, defeating Portland 47-6 Friday and handing Head Coach Jarod Neal his first career win.

Coach Neal says his team battled through a challenging offseason that began with a road win against a 4-A school.

The Chargers have opened up with 45 or more points in back-to-back seasons, impressing Coach Neal with its offense.

Coach Neal complimented the Charger defense holding its opponent to one score.

The Chargers were able to place the Panthers on their schedule because of Coach Neal’s personal relationship with a team that he played against when he was at Beech High School.

Westview will continue its four-game road trip with Gibson County this week, followed by McNairy and Obion Central.