The Westview Chargers defeated Waverly 58-25 Friday to improve to (6-3) on the season.

Chargers Coach Dan Scates told Thunderbolt Radio that the Chargers were able to outlast the rain.

It was a back-and-forth first half, but Coach Scates says the Westview offensive and defensive lines were able to dominate the line of scrimmage after halftime.

Now Westview has a showdown back at home against Milan this week with a playoff spot on the line.

The Chargers and Bulldogs will kick off at 7:30 Friday, with airtime set for 7:00 on Mix 101.3.