A Jackson woman has been charged with the murder of her former husband.

Jackson police reports said officers responded Monday afternoon to a shooting outside of a home on Hollywood Drive.

When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the deceased body of 58 year old Geoffrey Brunkhorst, of Memphis.

Reports said Brunkhorst had died from a gunshot wound.

At the scene, police encountered an armed woman, who witnesses identified as the shooting suspect following an altercation.

60 year old Bradi Baker was arrested without incident, and charged with murder during her arraignment on Wednesday.

The police report said Ms. Baker and Brunkhorst were just recently divorced.