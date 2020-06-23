A Union City man was arrested and charged after his truck ran off the road and struck a house.

Union City police reports said officers arrived at 401 Greenwood Street, where they located the vehicle against the house, containing 35 year old Joshua Dajuan Cox, of Exchange Street.

When asked to exit the truck, reports said officers smelled both alcohol and marijuana on Cox.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Cox was taken into custody for driving under the influence.

A search of the truck yielded a half empty bottle of whiskey, and a bag of marijuana containg 4.27 grams.

Cox was additionally charged with possession of marijuana.