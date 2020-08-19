Charges were dismissed Wednesday in a McKenzie shooting incident, due to the victim refusing to cooperate in the case.

According to Weakley County General Sessions Court, the victim is in hiding and has not been available.

A charge of Attempted First Degree Murder against Malcolm Lee, Jr., of McKenzie, has been dismissed. Lee was charged in the May 27th shooting of Canon Magourik, also of McKenzie. Magourik was shot seven times and was later released from a Nashville hospital.

Lee was captured May 29th by U.S. Marshals during a traffic stop in McEwen, Tennessee, along with Katie Nicole Smith, of Martin. Smith was charged with Accessory after the Fact, after obtaining the vehicle for Lee.

Mary Beth Lyles, also of Martin, was charged with Filing a False Report after allegedly lying to U.S. Marshals and making a phone call to warn Lee.

Charges against Smith and Lyles were also dismissed in court Wednesday.