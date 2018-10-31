A Mayfield woman was arrested and charged after her young child was discovered in the roadway by a motorist.

Graves County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to a Fancy Farm location, after a motorist reportedly almost hit the child.

The individual followed the child to a home, where he opened the door and entered the residence.

Reports said the motorists told officers that he did not see anyone in the home, and got no reply when calling out for assistance.

Deputies made contact with 22-year old Emily Wilson at the home, and a consent to search yielded a portion of a marijuana cigarette.

Ms. Wilson was charged with wanton endangerment and possession of marijuana, while the child was placed into the care of family members by Child Protective Services.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...