A Fulton woman was charged after leaving the scene of a two vehicle accident.

Fulton Police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart, where witnesses reported a hit-and-run on the parking lot.

The report said officers spoke with an individual who had his vehicle struck by a pick-up truck, while he was shopping in the store.

Alert witnesses said the person driving the truck stopped and looked at the vehicle she struck, then drove away.

A check of the license plate revealed the driver as 42 year old Angela DeHart, of State Route 781 North.

Police made contact with Ms. DeHart at her residence, and she was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, with failure to render aid or assistance.