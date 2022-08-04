Charges Issued After Lottery Tickets Taken From Business

Union City police are obtaining a warrant for an individual who took lottery tickets from a business.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to the Beehive Convenience Store, on South Miles Street, were they spoke with clerk, Hailey Green.

Ms. Green told officers that 21 year old Aziah Nunley, of Union City, came into the business and stood by the lottery tickets, while she waited on a customer.

After leaving the store, Nunley came back in and attempted to cash a $5.00 Jumbo Cash ticket.

Reports said the clerk knew she had not sold the ticket, and then discovered several rolls of lottery tickets missing.

When confronted by Ms. Green, police reports said Nunley threw the lottery tickets on the counter and left.

In all, 49 different lottery tickets were thrown on the counter, ranging in purchase price of $5.00 to $10.00 each.

Nunley is being charged with theft in the case.