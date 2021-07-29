Charges Issued After Truck Crashes Into Home

A Paducah man was arrested after crashing his truck into a home on Old Mayfield Road.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said 44 year old Johnathon Box was issued multiple charges, that included aggravated driving under the influence.

Sheriff’s reports said just before 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon, deputies arrived at the scene to find a Chevrolet Silverado truck partially intruding into the residence.

Box was taken to a Paducah hospital for injuries, while a resident in the home was knocked to the floor, but not hurt.

Following an investigation, deputies also charged Box with two counts of criminal mischief and a single count of wanton endangerment.