Kentucky State Police at Post 1 made an arrest following allegations of an adult and teenagers relationship at Graves County High School.

Reports said Troopers received a complaint from a resource officer at the school, after officials had learned of a possible inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old student and an adult.

After an investigation, 28 year old David Darnell, of Mayfield, was arrested.

Darnell was charged with three felony counts, that included promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 18, unlawful transaction with a minor and illegal sex act, and possessing or view matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

