Charges Issued Following Dog Attack in Union City

Union City police were dispatched to a dog attacking another dog on Macon Drive.

When arriving at the scene, officers spoke with 71 year old Galen Stuart Hall, who stated he and his wife were walking their dog in the neighborhood when the attack occurred.

Hall said they were walking at Denver and Macon Drive, when the dog came from another yard and attacked their dog.

Reports said a fight between the dogs took place, with an injury received to the ear of the Hall’s dog.

Police reports said the owner of the attacking dog, 65 year old Cary Nell Gray, was issued charges of harboring a vicious animal and a leash law violation.

A leash law citation was also issued to Galen Hall, who did not have their dog on a leash while walking.