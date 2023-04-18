Charges Issued for Dog Running Loose in Union City

A Union City resident was issued multiple citations, following reports of a dog trying to attack individuals on Mercer Street.

Police reports said Animal Control officers were called to 1003 Mercer Street, where the dog had reportedly attempted to attack individuals but had run back to its home.

Reports said Animal Control then responded to 1008 East Mercer, where they attempted to catch the loose dog.

At the scene, 45 year old Kimberly Drushal said she let her dog out to use the bathroom, but was then unable to catch it.

Ms.Drushal was issued citations for vaccination required, licenses, running at large and limitation on chaining.

A court date was set for April 24th.