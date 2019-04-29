Charges have been issued in connection with the death of a Graves County inmate.

Detectives with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have been investigating the death of 50 year old inmate Rodney Evans, formerly of Hickman.

The investigation revealed that 33 year old inmate Mark Basham, of Paducah, provided methamphetamine to Evans and other inmates in his cell.

Post 1 reports said Basham had hidden the narcotics inside his body, when he was brought into the jail on April 19th.

He was arrested Sunday night and charged with reckless homicide, first degree promoting contraband, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

He was lodged in the Graves County jail.

KSP Detective SGT Brett Miller is continuing the investigation.