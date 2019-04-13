A Troy man has been arrested for theft and filing a false report.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 46 year old John Henry Williams was taken into custody after reporting a break-in of his shed on State Route Highway 183.

Williams reported the theft of a set of struts from the shed.

Following an investigation by sheriff’s deputies, it was discovered that Williams was given money to purchase the struts and repair a vehicle.

He reportedly returned the struts to a local auto parts store and kept the money.

Williams was charged with filing a false report and misdemeanor theft.