Charges Issued for Troy Man Following Theft at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police have issued charges against a Troy man, who was observed taking items from the Union City Wal-Mart store.

Reports said the Loss Prevention Officer informed officers that 38 year old Shawn Keith Cooper was taking items from the package and placing them in his pants.

The police report said Cooper took five items totaling just over $157 dollars, and damaged another package of a flashlight valued at almost $45 dollars.

The Loss Prevention Officer said he called out Cooper’s name as he started to leave the store, which made him run from the building into the woods line.

Police searched the area, but were unable to locate Cooper.

Charges will be issued for shoplifting and criminal trespassing.