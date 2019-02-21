A man arrested Wednesday, following the robbery of Simmons Bank in South Fulton, has now been charged with a bank robbery in Fulton on February 6th.

Fulton Police Captain Allen Poole said an investigation has determined that 37 year old Shantez Burnside, of South Fulton, was responsible for the robbery of Security Bank and Trust Company.

The Fulton police report said the robbery of Simmons Bank on Wednesday was in the same manner of the Fulton bank robbery, with the individual entering the bank, demanding money from a teller and fleeing on foot.

In connection with the Fulton robbery, Captain Poole said Burnside has been charged with first degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

The report said Burnside had been in custody with the Kentucky Department of Corrections and was just released on parole on February 1st.