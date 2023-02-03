Charges Issued in Theft of Equipment in Mayfield

Kentucky State Police has identified a suspect in a heavy equipment theft in Mayfield.

Post 1 reports said 19 year old James E. Slaughter, of Blytheville, Arkansas, is currently wanted for charges of theft by unlawful taking of $10,000 and under $1,000,000, destruction of a VIN number, 1st degree criminal mischief, and 2nd degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Post 1 received a call from the owner of an equipment rental business in Mayfield on December 19th, reporting the theft of a skid steer.

The business owner advised that he rented a skid steer to an individual on December 12th with an expected return date of December 19th.

When contacting the individual for an estimated return time on December 19th, reports said the suspect reportedly claimed that the skid steer was stolen from an address in Paducah on the night of December 18th.

State Police reports say GPS tracking indicated the skid steer was taken to Blytheville, where it was recovered.

Slaughter provided a false out-of-state identification to the rental business in Mayfield in order to rent the skid steer, but has now been identified and is wanted on the charges.