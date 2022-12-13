Charges Issued in Threat of St. Mary Schools

One 11-year-old girl has been charged, with charges pending against another, following a threat which closed St. Mary Schools on Monday.

Reports said Paducah police received information late Sunday from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, pertaining to the possible threat.

Detectives then notified St. Mary Schools administration.

Detectives were able to identify two 11-year-old girls who were participating in a group chat, which made comments regarding a school shooting.

However, the investigation revealed the girl’s did not have a plan, or the means, to cause harm to the schools.

One girl was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and released to her guardian, while charges were pending against the second girl.

Neither girl was enrolled at St. Mary schools.