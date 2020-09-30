Union City police have charged a Union City man with vandalizing business property.

Police reports said Jeff Allen, the owner of Allen Properties on 110 South First Street, reported his business had been defaced by graffiti.

Reports said Allen found the word “Satan” spelled backwards in two locations on the front of the building.

Allen told officers of attempts to remove the writing, which were unsuccessful.

An investigation revealed 25 year old Dayton Wilkey, of Cleek Echo Road, was responsible for the vandalism on August 23rd.

When located by officers, Wilkey admitted to writing the words on the building.

He was cited with vandalism over $1,000 due to the chance the entire area of the building may need repainted.

Police reports said a citation was issued instead of an arrest due to COVID-19.