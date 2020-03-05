Charges are pending on a Union City man following a one-vehicle wreck in Obion County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 22 year old Francisco L. Gonzales crashed his vehicle last Saturday morning just after 4:30.

Reports said Gonzales was traveling on State Route 214 South, when his vehicle left the roadway, crossed a ditch and struck several trees.

Gonzales was injured in the crash, and was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis for injuries he received.

The report stated he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.