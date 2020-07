The Associated Press reports country and southern rock legend, Charlie Daniels, passed away Monday morning at the age of 83.

Daniels, best known for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Don Murry Grubbs.

Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He’s survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels, Jr.