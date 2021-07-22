Charter Spectrum awarded grant to help bring fiber to Weakley County

Charter Spectrum will be bringing high-speed fiber to over 3,000 underserved homes in Weakley County, thanks to the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

Yesterday, Charter’s Zach Bates told the Weakley County Fiber Research Committee that Charter has been awarded $92 million to connect 79,000 homes in 51 Tennessee counties to broadband internet, including nearly $3 million to expand service to 3,700 homes in Weakley County.

Bates says he hopes to begin the fiber build later this year.

Meanwhile, Weakley County is still in a partnership with WK&T to bring high-speed fiber internet to all of Weakley County.